Escape to the Country's Jonnie Irwin opens up about 'guilt' of working away from family The TV presenter is a father-of-three

Jonnie Irwin has opened up about the "guilt" he often feels for being away from his wife Jessica and their three children while working.

The presenter, who appears on shows such as BBC's Escape to the Country and Channel 4's A Place in the Sun, is clearly used to travelling often for his job, but he posted the candid comment on his social media earlier this summer.

MORE: Escape to the Country's Jonnie Irwin delights fans with first glimpse at new series

The presenter wrote: "Twenty five hours of travelling to get back to the family for a couple of precious days. To be honest the work days are far from a walk in the park at the moment but it relieves a bit of the guilt I feel from leaving their mum on her own to hold the fort. Plus times with this fella are rarely anything but good ones."

Jonnie shares three boys with his wife, Jessica

Jonnie's fans took to the comments to compliment his family and work ethic. One person wrote: "It'll all be worth it when you look back in ten years and wonder how the hell you managed, keep going you're both doing amazingly."

Another said: "They are lucky to have you in their lives, you're a good father and we enjoy you on Escape to the Country. Stay safe."

MORE: Escape to the Country's Jonnie Irwin shares rare insight into marriage

MORE: Phillip Schofield admits it was a 'real shocker' to hear he was 'difficult' to work with

Jonnie has appeared on Escape to the Country since 2010

The TV star shares three children with his wife Jessica. The happy couple tied the knot in 2016 and welcomed their first son, Rex, soon after. In June, Jessica and Jonnie then welcomed their twin boys.

Jonnie shared the news on his Instagram with a gorgeous picture of the newborns, as he wrote in the caption: "They've arrived! After a long day in hospital the boys finally decided to make an appearance.

"They are identical in every way including weighing a good 5 pounds 7 each. No names yet. Jess was her usual magnificent self. I'm so proud of her for carrying around what looked like a planet these last few weeks and huge thanks to the amazing staff at The RVI in Newcastle."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.