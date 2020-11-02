Did you know Escape to the Country star Aled Jones has a famous daughter? Did you know Aled's daughter is a Netflix star?

Escape to the Country star Aled Jones has had an amazing career in both singing and television work, and it looks like his daughter Emilia has followed in his footsteps!

MORE: Netflix's Locke and Key: the finale explained and season 2 details

The TV personality is also a broadcaster on Classic FM, while his daughter Emilia recently landed a major role in the popular Netflix show Locke and Key. In the show, Emilia plays Kinsey, one of the three main characters who discovers that her new home has magical qualities.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Aled Jones' daughter stars in Locke and Key

The 18-year-old has plenty of films and TV shows under her belt, as she has also starred in One Day, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides and Utopia. Fans of Doctor Who may also recognise her in The Rings of Akhaten, where she plays a young Queen, Merry Gejelh, who has to sing to protect her people from a dangerous threat.

Emilia is set to star in season two

Speaking about Locke and Key to EW, Emilia said: "This for me was one of the best shoots I've ever done and the cast and crew are incredible... I hope people enjoy as much as I enjoyed making it."

MORE: Escape to the Country's Jonnie Irwin delights fans with first glimpse at new series

MORE: Escape to the Country's Jonnie Irwin shares rare insight into marriage

MORE: A Place in the Sun star Jonnie Irwin delights fans with gorgeous family photos

The fantasy series has already been confirmed for a second season, with Emilia telling Collider: "I'm so excited that it's been picked up. I think there are some awesome storylines for deason two, and it ended on a cliffhanger, so it will be nice to pick that up.

Emilia with mother Claire Fossett Jones at Christening

"We ended in a nice place. Things calmed down and we're happy where we are. We have friends and we're figuring out what the responsibilities are, being the keepers of the keys."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.