Strictly's second celebrity leaves the show Strictly Come Dancing's competition is heating up!

Jason Bell became the second celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing after a fun-filled Movie Week.

The American football player performed a Star Wars-themed Paso Doble on Saturday.

MORE: Are Strictly stars HRVY and Maisie Smith dating?

But it failed to impress the judges, landing him at the bottom of the leaderboard with his professional partner, Luba Mushtuk.

After the judges' scores were combined with viewer votes, Jason and Luba ended up in Sunday evening's dance-off, alongside boxer Nicola Adams and Katya Jones.

Both pairs danced a second time, with Nicola and Katya Jiving to Greased Lightnin' once again. Afterwards, the judges decided who to send home.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly star Jamie Laing's messy home gets outed by girlfriend Sophie Habboo

Craig Revel Horwood chose to save Nicola and Katya, saying: "There was a marked improvement in both performances this evening and both couples actually took the notes that we gave them which was brilliant.

MORE: Claudia Winkleman stuns Strictly viewers in daring sequinned gown

WATCH: Shirley Ballas shares backstage secrets from Strictly Come Dancing set

"But the couple I would like to save is Nicola and Katya."

Motsi Mabuse agreed, adding: "I definitely saw that one couple was stronger - stronger performance, stronger technique, stronger intention and that is why I’m saving Nicola and Katya."

Jason and Luba left Strictly on Sunday night

Head judge Shirley Ballas didn't need to break a tie but said she would also have chosen to save Nicola and Katya.

Asked by co-host Tess Daly about his time on the show, Jason described it as "an opportunity of a lifetime".

He went on: "I had so much fun, thank you Luba. You have worked so hard with me, you’re a great friend for life and I appreciate all that you’ve done, I really do.

Nicola and Katya narrowly escaped leaving the show

"I’ve had such a good time here. Everybody is wonderful. I mean really this is amazing – this is a brilliant place! This is the best group of people ever, this is amazing."

Luba was equally complimentary about Jason.

She gushed: "You really bring the joy to my life, and I am so honoured and proud to be partnered with you. I now have a friend for life… "It is such an honour to be here and I’m very proud of you."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.