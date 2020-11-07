Is Strictly's Jason Bell in a relationship following split from Nadine Coyle? The former NFL player has been married once before

Jason Bell might be making a name for himself on the Strictly dance floor, but when it comes to his private life, very little is known. The former NFL star famously shares daughter Anaiya with Girls Aloud star Nadine Coyle – but what is his relationship status following their split? We take a look at his romantic past and present…

When did Jason and Nadine split?

Jason and Nadine are thought to have called time on their romance in September 2019 after more than ten years together. They started dating in 2008 after meeting when the Girls Aloud star was in the US, and were engaged for a year in 2010-2011 before briefly splitting.

Jason and Nadine welcomed their daughter in 2014

By 2014, they were reconciled after the birth of their little girl Anaiya, who arrived in February that year.

Why did Jason and Nadine split?

No official reason was given for the couple’s separation but they remain incredibly close. They live very nearby to each other in London and Jason previously told HELLO! that Nadine and Anaiya are "the two most important people in my life".

The former NFL player is a devoted dad

"We spend a lot of time together. I love who Nadine is, she is a wonderful person and an unbelievable mother," he added. "Anaíya is so lucky."

Has Jason been married before?

Yes. The 42-year-old Californian was previously married to a primary school teacher called Kimberly. The pair tied the knot in 2003, but filed for divorce just two years later.

Jason with his Strictly dance partner, Luba Mushtuk

Who is Jason dating now?

It is thought that Jason has been single since splitting from Nadine last year, and he told HELLO! ahead of the start of Strictly that he isn't looking for love on the dance floor. "I already have the two most important people in my life," says Jason about Nadine and daughter Anaiya."

