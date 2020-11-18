Does Anneka Rice have a husband? Find out everything you need to know Find out all about Anneka Rice's lovely family life here...

Anneka Rice is set to find some antique treasures in Celebrity Antiques Road Trip on Wednesday, but how much do you know about her life behind the cameras?

Find out everything you need to know about the TV presenter's family life, from her previous and current relationships to her children...

Is Anneka Rice married?

Anneka was previously married to theatre producer Nick Allott from 1988 until their break-up in 1992, and the couple share two children; Thomas, 30, and Joshua, 29. However, following their split, the pair didn't officially divorce, and were still married in 2014.

Speaking to the Daily Mail at the time, Anneka said: "Everyone thinks we’re divorced, but we’re not. It’s no big deal interviewing him because we’re friends." Chatting to the Telegraph, she added: "We will get around to divorcing. Most people get divorced because they are always arguing about money. When Nick and I split up, I was the breadwinner; I was paying the school fees. He had a good job so money was never discussed, therefore what is there to argue about?"

Anneka with her husband, Nick Allott

Nick also previously revealed that he didn't mind that the pair hadn't officially divorced, explaining: "I don’t think it’s anyone else’s business why we’ve taken the decision to stay married after all this time. Maybe people think it’s weird. We have our reasons. It suits us. We are civilized people."

After splitting from Nick, Anneka entered a relationship with TV executive Tom Gutteridge, and the pair share one son, 22-year-old Sam. Since 2005, the TV presenter has been in a relationship with the author of Blood Money, Simon Bell. Simon is also close friends with Richard Curtis, and the pair co-wrote the comedy novel, Who's Had Who.

Who are Anneka Rice's children?

Anneka has three sons, Thomas, Joshua and Sam, and the trio were in the live audience for the first show of the competition in September 2019.

Anneka's sons supported her on Strictly

They became an instant hit with the viewers, who commented that the three young men were a good looking bunch! One person wrote: "Tell me I'm not the only one eyeing up Anneka's sons!" one wrote. Another added: "Wait, why was I not informed about Anneka's three hot sons?"

