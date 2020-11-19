Strictly's Craig Revel Horwood on why Anton du Beke will be 'difficult to remove' from panel The ballroom dancer joined Shirley Ballas and Craig in the hot seat

Strictly Come Dancing judge Craig Revel Horwood has taken aim at professional dance Anton du Beke following his triumphant debut on the judging panel.

Asked about his latest role on Thursday's Lorraine, the outspoken judge jokingly compared Anton to Donald Trump. "It was like a three-year-old coming in, sitting in his podium," he said.

"He was loving himself sick, it was fantastic to see him sitting on the podium. I was absolutely delighted, darling, that finally he got the chance. Now I think he is going to be a little bit like Trump - difficult to remove."

Anton, 54, filled in for Motsi Mabuse on last weekend's live show – and is set to appear on the panel again this week.

"I can't tell you how excited I am. I am so thrilled for so many reasons," the pro dancer revealed ahead of his stint. "I just love, love, love the show as everybody knows and to be asked just to fill in for Motsi for the next couple of weeks is just an absolute honour."

Last week, Motsi revealed that she is self-isolating following an "urgent" trip to Germany, and will therefore not be able to return to the BBC show for a couple of weeks.

Craig Revel Horwood appeared on Thursday's Lorraine

Earlier this month, Anton had touched upon the possibility of becoming the show's fourth judge. During a chat on Steph's Packed Lunch, the dad-of-two was asked about his fans' request for "Anton for judge". Humouring the audience, he joked: "They can't all be wrong…"

Anton and his partner Jacqui Smith were the first pairing to be eliminated from this year's series of the hit dance show. Asked by host Steph McGovern if he would take on the role, Anton said: "I do seem to have a bit of time on my hands... I'm not sure mid-series is the time to do it, but why not?"

Dan Walker, who also appeared on the show as a guest, asked Anton what sort of judge he would be. To which, Anton replied: "I'd be kind but firm, a bit like my doctor: kind but firm!"

