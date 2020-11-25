Holly Willoughby's first acting role has fans in tears Holly is a woman of many talents!

Holly Willoughby has teamed up with Cats Protection charity for her debut acting role, voicing a cartoon mum whose cat Casper has gone missing.

Fans rushed to Twitter after they'd seen the advert in full, with many revealing that it had brought them to tears.

"Brought a tear to my eye. One of our late cats, Henry, did this. Turns out he’d gone back to our old house after we’d moved," wrote one.

"Cried over this one," added another, with a third sweetly noting: "Mum in happy tears!"

Snuggle up for a festive, feline, family ‘tail’ like no other! #MakeChristmasMagical ✨ and join us on #CaspersMagicalJourney.

🐈🎄🐾

Find out more and donate at https://t.co/NsX0JWCbNs



🎬 Created with @aardman Animations. 😻

🎤 Voiceover from the pawsome @hollywills pic.twitter.com/FYitax4opz — Cats Protection (@CatsProtection) November 25, 2020

A clip of the advert has been shared on Cats Protection's Twitter

Holly's son in the advert is a little boy called Daniel, and after Casper goes missing at Christmas, he writes a letter to Santa asking for his much-loved feline to come home.

However, time passes and there is no sign of Casper, prompting Holly's character to become doubtful.

But the touching tale has a happy ending, with Holly receiving a tip-off to Caspar's whereabouts in a phone call. Thankfully,

Daniel and Caspar are reunited on Christmas Day.

The subject will no doubt be close to Holly's heart, as the This Morning star often posts adorable photos of her own pet cat, Bluebell.

It's shaping up to be a transformative week for the famous mum, who has not only landed her first acting gig, but also debuted her newly dyed tresses on Wednesday's This Morning!

Holly's hair was looking super blonde on Wednesday!

After dying her hair live on Instagram alongside Davina McCall on Tuesday, Holly arrived at work with her hair looking extra bright and glossy, with many of her social media followers commenting on her hair.

Writing on Instagram, one said: "Omg your hair looks beautiful. I loved watching you both last night."

Another added: "Nice new hair today Holly. Your Insta live with Davina made me get up to cover my grey lol."

