Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui shares rare photos of baby son Theo - and he is such a cutie!

Gogglebox star Baasit Siddiqui has shared a series of snaps of his baby son Theo to celebrate this second-ever Christmas - and they are just too cute!

In the snaps, little Theo is wearing a Christmassy outfit complete with a matching Santa hat while posing for snaps of a sledge. Captioning the post, Baasit proudly wrote: "I know I’m biased, but this little lad is just too cute. His second Christmas but first set of Christmas photos. Beaming with pride & love for this little munchkin."

His brother Raza, who occasionally appears on Gogglebox, commented: "That second to last one!" Another follower added: "I'm impressed that you managed to get the little fella to sit nicely for all the beautiful photos. Bless him."

Baasit and his wife Melissa have been having a lot of fun over Christmas with their two children, Amelia and Theo, as they also revealed that they had arranged two Elf of the Shelf toys for the youngsters.

Sharing snaps of the siblings with their elves, he wrote: "The Elf has arrived...along with his wife this year & he arrived in style in a hot air balloon which the kids LOVED! (Thanks @enchantedrosederby). But it also means chocolate for breakfast - which I’m ok with too."

The Siddiqui brothers often update fans on their lives on Instagram

He continued: "Normally this Elf drives me mad but this year me & @melissasiddiqui are going to really try to think of cheeky things for the elf to do rather than just moving it around the house five minutes before Amelia comes down in the morning because we forgot to do it again. Happy 1st December everyone & good luck if your in charge of an Elf this December."

