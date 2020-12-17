Kate Garraway's fans offer support as she details Christmas without Derek The famous mum opened up on GMB

Kate Garraway opened up on Thursday's Good Morning Britain about her hopes for Christmas, explaining that her "dream" would be "for the children and I to see Derek on Christmas day in some way".

MORE: Piers Morgan hits back at Craig Revel Horwood labelling Ranvir's jive 'dreadful'

The mother-of-two spoke to Ben Shephard live on air about her plans for this year's festive season, detailing the "practical challenge" of paying her husband Derek Draper – who remains in hospital following his COVID-19 battle – a visit with her children.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kate Garraway on winning our Inspiration Of The Year award

Kate began: "I'm finding it really challenging – and I know you at home are as well – I'm finding it really tricky, I know it's a slightly unique position I'm in, but it's also not, because lots of people have got people who are vulnerable, who are in a hospital, who are sick with COVID or with other things."

RELATED: Kate Garraway gives heartfelt message to Strictly's Ranvir Singh

Kate was speaking to Ben Shephard

RELATED: Kate Garraway reveals Ben Shephard's wife Annie's incredibly kind gesture

The 53-year-old presenter continued: "Obviously my dream is for the children and I to see Derek on Christmas day in some way. The practical challenge of that is we have to keep really safe to be able to visit him and isolate, also there's a question of if we're doing that can we have my mum and dad there."

Kate also revealed that she wants to make sure her children don't notice their dad's absence too much on the big day.

Kate and her family this time last year

"I want to avoid – if at all possible – just Darcey, Billy and I on Christmas day. I think that would make Derek's absence feel huge and the rest of the family's absence feel huge. But it's quite a difficult balance to work it all out," she concluded.

GMB viewers rushed to Twitter to rally around Kate, with many penning touching messages.

"Sending lots of love to Kate and her family," wrote one.

"I truly hope you do see Derek on Christmas Day and I’m praying that he will be home with you all again very soon," added another, with a third saying: "I hope her husband will be able to recover from this thinking of her and her children in this difficult time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.