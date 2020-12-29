Simon Cowell set for major change following recovery from bike accident The Britain's Got Talent judge broke his back over the summer

Simon Cowell has been laying low since his horrific bike accident over the summer. But come January, the Britain's Got Talent judge is expected to return to work to start filming the new series of the ITV talent show.

Simon, who has been in recovery and taken time off work since the summer, is due to return to the BGT panel alongside familiar faces Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams. HELLO! has reached out for comment.

MORE: Simon Cowell's Malibu mansion will make you green with envy

Amanda has previously revealed that the foursome will start filming next month.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Take a peek inside Simon Cowell's birthday celebrations with son Eric

When asked if Simon, 61, would be back at work, she confirmed on Loose Women: "He is, Mr Cowell is coming back. I spoke to him on the phone a few weeks ago and he feels on top of the world and apparently he looks fantastic as well. So he'll be back for the new season which we're filming in January, I can't wait for that."

MORE: Remembering the BGT stars who have sadly passed away

MORE: David Walliams' ex-wife shares incredibly rare photo of their son

The father-of-one broke his back after falling from his electric bike at home in Malibu in August. Simon was rushed to hospital and subsequently took time off work to recover.

BGT will resume filming in January

The media mogul is currently enjoying his annual trip to the Caribbean with his partner Lauren Silverman and their six-year-old son Eric. Photos of Simon on holiday show the TV star in high spirits, kicking back in the sunshine and sporting a tanned and toned physique.

His long-time friend Sinitta flew out before lockdown to join her pal in Barbados, telling HELLO!: "[Simon] always makes Christmas special. He is fun, he is generous, and he is silly so we laugh a lot and have tons of presents and we all feel like kids again.

"He genuinely enjoys having his family and friends around him and makes you feel so welcome."

Simon pictured in Barbados in 2019

"I needed to see him," the singer added. "It's been a long time and he has been so ill and been through so much. It's great to see him healthy and well and so happy."

Sinitta recalled her fear at hearing that Simon had been seriously injured after his bike accident, saying: "At the time of getting that early morning call from Lauren my heart stopped for a moment." She went on: "It's so scary when you think you are about to lose someone you have loved for most of your life and what it would mean for baby Eric."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.