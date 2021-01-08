Viewers are saying the same thing about new Miranda remake The show is based on the popular BBC sitcom

Call Me Kat, a US reboot of British sitcom Miranda has received mixed reviews from viewers after it premiered on Fox this week.

The show stars Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik as Kat, a 39-year-old woman who decides to use the money her parents had been saving for her wedding to open a cat-themed cafe in Kentucky.

However, it seems that many viewers felt like the show didn't live up to the original BBC comedy series on which it's based.

WATCH: Miranda reboot Call Me Kat has landed on FOX

"Call Me Kat has the same DNA as Miranda - unfortunately it's terribly clunky and not at all funny. Just watch the original British gem on Hulu," one viewer tweeted.

Another person wrote: "Kat doesn't have the presence Miranda had, and it's hard not to compare when whole scenes were reused."

The original Miranda ran from 2009-2013

A third added: "I adored Miranda, and I was going into Call Me Kat with such high hopes, but I haven't laughed once."

Other viewers, unfamiliar with the UK original, also had their criticisms, namely the show's unique format, which sees the main character break the fourth wall to address the camera and audience directly.

"So far, I'm not crazy about Call Me Kat. I don't like seeing her looking away and narrating. I think she should've done a voice over."

Someone else said: "My husband and I love it. The only thing we are wondering is if the series is going to be were Kat is going to be addressing the audience or was that just for the premiere?"

"Call Me Kat PLEASE STOP TALKING TO THE AUDIENCE SO MUCH!" another viewer wrote.

Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik stars in the new show

Mayim recently spoke about the differences fans can expect between the two series and opened up about the pressure she feels to live up to the beloved British show. "Those are mighty shoes to fill," she told TV Insider. "The original Miranda obviously had a very british sensibility and it was a formidable character. I'm not a stand-up comedian, which is the original Miranda was."

"Our American version definitely has to pick things that work from that which will work for our audience and add things that we hope will also work," she added.

