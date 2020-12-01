Laura Hamilton has been full of praise for her seven-year-old son Rocco, who celebrated his birthday by deciding to donate to charity.

Sharing a snap of herself snuggling her youngster on Instagram, the A Place in the Sun presenter wrote: "ROCCO You are the sweetest, kindest little boy! This morning he woke up and said on his 7th birthday, 'Mummy, I would like to donate £32 of my birthday money to @ediesfight because 32 is a lucky number for me and I think that will be good for Edie.'"

Rocco donated £32 to charity from his birthday money

She continued: "Happy Birthday 7th Birthday Rocco! Never stop being you... #kind #proud #birthday #7today @grandadsglasses #worldkindnessday."

The donation went to Edie Jackson, a young girl who is battling with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma (DIPG) a rare and incurable brain tumour.

JB Gill was among those to praise Rocco for his kind idea, commenting: "That’s so lovely Rocco! Happy birthday to you little man." Another person added: "What an amazing, kind and thoughtful little boy. Thank you Rocco for supporting @ediesfight. @laurahamiltontv you should be very proud. Happy Birthday young man."

The Channel 4 presenter shares two children, Rocco and Tahlia, with her broker husband Alex Goward, who she wed back in 2012.

Laura with her two children

Together, the couple are kept busy thanks to their hectic work schedules and through running their own business together. The pair run café Lord Roberts on The Green.

The former Dancing On Ice finalist occasionally posts pictures of their little ones on her Instagram, including an adorable snap of Laura and Tahlia posing for a series of photos, including a sweet selfie, with Laura captioning the post: "Ready for the weekend... Whatever you are up to, I hope you have a good one!"

