Gogglebox fans delighted as favourites Mary and Marina receive coronavirus vaccine - see picture The beloved duo reunited for the incredible moment

Gogglebox fans were thrilled recently after it was revealed that beloved duo on the show, Mary and Marina, received their coronavirus vaccine.

The two Bristol residents, both in their eighties, sat alongside each other for the injection in a photograph shared to social media.

Posting on fellow stars Jenny and Lee's Instagram, the caption read: "Some lovely news this morning - #Gogglebox's Mary & Marina have received their Covid vaccine together in Bristol."

Fans flooded the comments with positive messages and well-wishes for the Channel 4 stars. One person wrote: "Honestly Mary and Marina are the best. And I hope when I reach their age I have a friendship like theirs. Their sharp wit and sense of humour is the best x."

Another fan wrote: "Now they should go have some Battenberg cake and a cuppa. Love these two," while a third added: "I am made up they have both had their injections love them both."

Mary and Marina, who have become firm favourites thanks to their cheeky wit and warm friendship on the popular show, are among a number of well-known faces to have received the jab – from daytime TV stars like Dr Ranj to A-Listers like Sir Ian McKellen.

Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox shared the sweet image

Meanwhile, Gogglebox recently disappointed many fans after it was revealed that the show wouldn't be back on our screens for a new series until the middle of next month - and one beloved family reportedly won't be returning for the new episodes.

According to a report in The Daily Star, the London-based Tapper family won't be back to give their verdict on the best of recent British TV. The report revealed that the Tappers have no plans to make a comeback but instead have other exciting projects in the pipeline this year.

Jonathan, 52, Nikki, 47, and their children Josh, 22, and Amy, 20, were part of the original line-up for the hit Channel 4 show when it first aired in 2013 and unofficially left the show in 2018.

