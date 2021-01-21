Myleene Klass' Dancing on Ice cake is too beautiful for words The Smooth Radio star's children loved the cake!

Myleene Klass is preparing to show off her ice skating skills for the first time on Dancing on Ice this Sunday, and what better way to muster up the energy than with a delicious cake?

The Smooth Radio and Classic FM presenter already appears to have plenty of support ahead of her skating debut, as she was sent a stunning cake to wish her luck.

Myleene took to her Instagram account to share a photo of the delicious square-shaped treat from The Cake Store, which featured a very wintery scene with dark blue icing, a white skating boot and snowflakes.

But it wasn't long before her little boy Apollo made his own tweaks to the design! The excited one-year-old stuck his finger into the sponge, leaving a little hole at the bottom, before wiping half the letter M off the front.

"Snoopy straight in!!! This is going straight to my skater's butt," the mother-of-three joked.

After sharing out the cake to daughters Ava, 13, and Hero, nine, as well as little Apollo during a homeschooling break on Wednesday, she turned to her son and asked: "Can mumma have some cake, please?" Apollo simply crushed his slice into his fist and gave a cheeky grin to the camera in response – we'll take that as a no!

Last year, Myleene celebrated Apollo's first birthday with an incredible rocket cake, which we bet also went down a treat with the tot.

A nod to his name, the cake featured blue galaxy-style icing with planets, aliens, an astronaut and, of course, a rocket.

"Apollo’s first birthday was EPIC!" wrote Myleene on her Instagram page, alongside photos of the party. "Thank you to everyone that made it so special and one to remember."

The Cake Store commented on Myleene's post, writing: "We’re over the moon that you loved the cake and had a fantastic day. Happy 1st Birthday Apollo."

