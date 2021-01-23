Tom Jones: The Voice judge's controversial love life and children revealed

The Voice judge Tom Jones has been in the public eye for over 50 years with an extensive discography, a long list of accolades, and a knighthood under his belt. But what do you know about the legendary singer's controversial love life? Get the details here...

MORE: The Masked Singer: Bush Baby’s identity revealed in latest episode - get the details

Tom Jones' wife

Tom Jones married childhood sweetheart Melinda (known as Linda) Trenchard in 1957 when he was just 17 years old. The couple had been married for 59 years when Linda lost her "short but fierce" battle with cancer at the age of 75 in 2016.

Tom met wife Linda in 1957

Following the news of her passing, Tom paid an emotional tribute to the woman who had been by his side since he was a teenager during the Pride of Britain Awards. He said: "I recently lost my wife, my wife passed away and she was very important to me. There are a lot of people I'm proud of."

"You've got to carry on, you have to, if I don't I'll fold. So music and everything that goes with it is keeping me alive, it keeps me going. And that's what she would want. She told me that. And so it's giving me strength. She knew how much it meant to me. And I'm doing it... I'm keeping my head above water."

MORE: Good Morning Britain introduces surprising new team member

MORE: Dancing On Ice star forced to pull out of show due to Covid-19 - get the details

MORE: Olly Murs' loved-up photo with his new girlfriend sends fans wild

Tom Jones' affairs

Tom has spoken candidly about his multiple affairs throughout his lengthy career and the impact this had on his wife. The singer has said in the past that he had been intimate with "hundreds" of other women a year at the height of his fame, despite remained married to Linda.

Some of the famous names Tom has been linked to over the years include Supremes singer Mary Wilson, TV host Charlotte Laws, former Miss World Marjorie Wallace and Cassandra Peterson, better known as Elvira, Mistress of the Dark.

Tom has spoken candidly about his extramarital affairs

In a Sunday Times interview in 2015, Tom Jones revealed that his wife Linda found out about his affair with former Miss World Mary Wilson and furiously lashed out at him. "I stood there and took it," he stated. "She chinned me. She punched and shouted."

Tom Jones' children

Tom Jones is the father of two children and also has a grandson named Alex. After being married just a few months, Tom and wife Linda welcomed their only child Mark in 1957. Mark went on to follow his father's footsteps in the music industry and became his father's manager in the 1980s.

Tom's son Mark later became his manager

Tom has another son, Jonathan Berkley, who was born in 1987 - thirty years after he first became a father. While on a US tour the Sex Bomb singer had a brief relationship with model Katherine Berkery, who then discovered she was pregnant. A DNA test proved that Tom was the father, but the two do not have a relationship.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.