Hugh Grant has devastated fans with his latest update on a potential second season of The Undoing, admitting that he can't see the story continuing past the original miniseries, particularly since his character Jonathan is now in prison.

MORE: Hugh Grant has been watching Gogglebox stars watch The Undoing - and he has some thoughts

Chatting to Deadline, Hugh explained: "I don’t see how that could be done, I honestly don’t. If I’m in prison, I’m guilty. It would have to be a spinoff series about my time in prison and how I befriend Phoenix Buchanan from Paddington 2."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman starring in The Undoing

In the hit show, Hugh played a charming doctor who desperately maintains his innocence after his lover is found murder, plunging he and his wife, Grace, into a murder investigation. However, the season finale concluded that it was indeed Jonathan that had killed Elena, and that he had been a dangerous sociopath all along.

MORE: Hugh Grant makes surprising revelation about relationship with Renee Zellweger

MORE: Hugh Grant reveals reason why he should have married years ago

MORE: Hugh Grant makes rare and surprising confession about his children

Speaking about one of the final moments in the season finale where he realises he will be found guilty and takes his son on a road trip while slowly growing more unhinged, he said: "That’s the hardest bit actually. I was very nervous of that moment, that car trip with his son. When you have to act someone slightly losing it, you can very quickly go into laughable territory—it’s a bit like playing drunk, you’ve got to be really careful.

Hugh's character Jonathan is currently in prison

"So that was terrifying and when it was finally broadcast, I did get up in the middle of the night and check on Twitter to see if people were laughing at me or quite enjoying it. Thank god [the tweets] were good. Obviously, there are always going to be some vile ones. That’s why we go on Twitter, to torture ourselves. On the whole, we got away with it, so thank god."

The show's executive producer, David E Kelley, previously opened up about why season two would be very unlikely, telling TVLine: "I think we're satisfied. We're happy with the way it ended. I said there wouldn't be [a second season of] Big Little Lies, so I won't say that now. I learned my lesson. But that is not our intent."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.