Holly Willoughby was overcome with emotion on Wednesday after her This Morning team surprised her with a heartwarming surprise at the ITV This Morning studios.

Posting the series of videos on his Instagram stories, co-host and friend of Holly's, Phillip Schofield could be seen telling followers: "The birthday girl is about to arrive, everything is ready, she doesn't know about this…" before showing the studio hallway surrounded by balloons with Stevie Wonder's Happy Birthday playing in the background.

The crew at the morning show could be seen standing down the hallway in a socially distanced fashion as they awaited Holly, who is turning 40.

Soon after, the presenter could be seen walking through the door in a black puffy jacket and trainers complete with a face mask, and she looked delighted with her team's efforts.

But it seems that it was an emotional moment for the presenter too, who could be seen crying and wiping her eyes as she walked down the corridor towards her dressing room, which Phillip had helped adorn with balloons, flowers and a giant 40 in lights.

Holly could be heard telling her colleagues: "Aww thank you. I'm just going to go in here and cry."

Holly was overcome with emotion after the surprise

It comes after the presenter kick-started her birthday celebrations at the weekend thanks to a surprise from her Dancing on Ice team. She shared a snapshot showing her stood in front of large white letters spelling out her name, complete with sparkling lights, pink flamingos and white balloons.

She wrote: "Thank you @dancingonice for making me feel so special... it's kicked off my birthday week in style... honestly felt overwhelmingly spoilt today with all the decorations and cake!!!! Thank you.... love you to bits!"

Holly previously spoke of her heartbreak at having to cancel her planned 40th birthday party. Speaking on This Morning last week, she shared: "It's bittersweet as next week I'm celebrating my big 4-0 and tomorrow night would have been my big birthday party that I had to cancel.

"So it will look very different. But as long as I've got a cake and a glass in my hand I'll be fine."

