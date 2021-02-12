Matt Baker has announced that he and his family will be starring in a brand new TV show filmed on his farm!

MORE: 50 must-watch movies to check out on Netflix this week

Sharing the incredible news on Instagram, the famous dad could be seen sitting in the boot of his car with his beloved border collie on his lap as he explained: "Exciting news everybody. I've been filming a new series. Everyone's always asking me: 'What are you doing next on television?'

Loading the player...

WATCH: Matt Baker shares genius kitchen hack - and fans are impressed!

"Well this is a big one. Because it's based on our family farm. The whole family are in it. All our animals are in it. It's in the edit at the moment, so I'll keep you posted. But what I will say, is it's coming soon to More4."

Clearly delighted by Matt's very exciting news, it wasn't long before the Countryfile star's social media followers rushed to the comment section of his post to let him know just how happy they are about his new show.

RELATED: Matt Baker astounds celebrity friends with his unbelievable artistic talent

Matt shared the news on Instagram

RELATED: Matt Baker's amazing home transformation revealed

"Fabulous news. Can’t wait, won't wait to watch this," gushed one.

"So excited," added another, with a third saying: "Brilliant!"

Alongside his clip, Matt also shared a caption that offered a little more insight into what we can expect from his new TV show – even revealing that the programme will be called Our Farm in the Dales.

"Welcome to Our Farm in the Dales," he began.

"Big news - I’ve filmed a series back on our farm in Durham with all our animals and my family!

"It's been brilliant. I can’t wait for you all to see the place I grew up, it's been great fun as I’ve also produced and directed it… I’ll keep you posted but as a heads up its coming to More4 soon."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.