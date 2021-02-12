Fans have same reaction watching Jessika and Mick on Married at First Sight Australia Thursday night's episode on E4 got viewers talking…

Series six of Married at First Sight Australia on Thursday night proved to be another dramatic episode full of tense moments.

The hour-long programme on E4 showed the sixth commitment ceremony of the season but it was one particular couple that got viewers all saying the same thing.

Fans were seemingly baffled that Jessika and Mick, who married at the start of series six, were forced to continue after Jessika opted to stay despite having her eye on fellow contestant Dan.

Taking to social media, plenty of viewers expressed their frustration for Mick – who wanted to leave – having to stay in the experiment due to the rules stating that if one partner decides to stay, they couple must remain.

One person wrote: "Jess if you really thought mick was a great guy you wouldn't be acting like [that] #MarriedAtFirstSightAustralia."

Jessika and Dan had eyes for each other on the show

A second person added: "Why is Jess crying cos Mick's had enough? She does know that her and Dan can get together if they really wanted without it being on the show right? She can't cry about hurting mick yet still be desperate to use him to stay in #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia."

A third viewer tweeted: "Mick is NEVER going to be Jess' friend. She's killing him with kindness & lusting after Dan. I'll give the girl credit. She can certainly multi task... #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #MarriedAtFirstSightAus."

Fans were seemingly unimpressed with Jessika's behaviour

Meanwhile, plenty of other fans attempted to get the hashtag #FreeMick trending. One fan said: "#FreeMick Jess just let the poor man go and give it a rest with the crocodile tears #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia," while another wrote: "#FreeMick It has to be done, it's not fair on him #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia."

Jessika and Dan began to develop their relationship earlier on in the show after they realised that their marriage to their respective partners was falling apart. Dan came into the experiment at the half way point and was matched with Tamara, but soon realised he had eyes for Jessika. The show, which is nearing its final week, also saw couples Nic and Cyrell and Susie and Billy bid their farewells.

