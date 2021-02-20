It’s a Sin: viewers are all saying the same thing after devastating final episode Warning! Spoilers for episode five ahead

Channel 4 drama It's a Sin came to an end on Friday night, and the last episode proved to be the most devastating yet.

Viewers were left in tears once again as they watched a second member of the Pink Palace sadly fall victim to AIDS, after beloved character Colin's death in episode three.

The episode saw Olly Alexander's character Richie sadly succumb to the deadly disease after he was removed from hospital and taken back to the Isle of Wight by his parents. The events were made even more heartbreaking when his mum, played by Keeley Hawes, refused to allow Jill, Roscoe or Ash to visit Richie in his final days.

As the credits rolled for the final time, viewers took to social media to give their verdict on the series, with many declaring it one of the best television shows they've watched in years.

"Without exception, Its a Sin has been one of the best programmes made. Emotive, beautiful, thought-provoking - real standout, phenomenal television. Russell T Davies et al. has created something extraordinary. If you haven't watched it, I implore you to," one person tweeted.

Another fan said: "The best drama I have watched in years. What a rollercoaster of emotions. Brilliant acting," while a third said: "Last episode of It's A Sin has utterly broken me. What an absolute masterpiece."

Meanwhile, many viewers were full of praise for actress Keeley Hawes' portrayal of Richie's mum, with one person saying: "BAFTA. Emmy. Golden Globe. Keeley Hawes' performance in the final episode of It's a Sin should get the lot."

Keeley Hawes was praised for her portrayal of Richie's mum

While the show will, for obvious reasons, not return for a second series, it sounds like creator Russell T Davies already has his next project lined up: a gay superhero flick.

Chatting to Variety this week, he said: "I know exactly how to do it. It's not sexy men having sex all over the place. It wouldn't get made, would it? The straight superheroes don't even do that. With the explosion of Marvel movies and all these things, I think this will all come to pass. I have half of an idea. I know the pitch. I know the angle to take."

