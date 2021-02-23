Joe Sugg delights fans with first look at role in BBC drama The former Strictly star is turning his hand to acting!

Fans of Joe Sugg were thrilled this week when the YouTuber announced he has a huge project in the pipeline – he's turning his hand to acting.

The former Strictly Come Dancing star is set to appear in BBC's The Syndicate for the show's fourth series, playing the character of Sam.

The social media star took to Instagram to announce the news, writing: "The countdown to series 4 of @bbcthesyndicate is on! This is a pic of me as my character Sam.

"Follow that account for all the info you need! I'm staying as I don't want to give away any spoilers but I'm really excited for you to watch this. In fact predict or write your own version of what you think my character gets up to in the comments."

Plenty of fans flooded the comments section to heap praise on Joe. One person wrote: "I'm just excited to hear you speak in a northern accent... better do it justice Suggyyy." A second fan commented: "Sooo excited for this so proud of you," while a third wrote: "I honestly couldn’t be more proud of you! I'm really excited to watch and see all of your hard work pay off."

Joe Sugg showed off a first look of his character in the show

Meanwhile, Joe's girlfriend and fellow Strictly star Dianne Buswell also express her delight at the news, sharing a series of love-heart emojis in the comments under the post.

The Syndicate series four is set to return to screens very soon and it looks like Joe will be in good company. Line of Duty star Neil Morrissey is fronting the cast, while Inbetweeners star Emily Head and Last Tango in Halifax star Katherine Rose Morley also join.

The synopsis for the drama describes it as "a brand-new story about a syndicate of low paid kennel workers who think they've won the lottery but have been robbed of their ticket. The chase to confront the culprit takes us to the wealthy French Riviera where the young syndicate find themselves well out of their depth".

