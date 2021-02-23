BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker responds to concerned fan after two-week absence The BBC journalist is spending more time with his family

Dan Walker has reassured his fans after they were left puzzled by his recent two-week absence on BBC Breakfast.

Taking to his Twitter page on Tuesday, the journalist revealed that he would be back on the red sofa next week.

After asking how everyone was doing, a concerned viewer asked when he would be back, to which Dan replied: "Back next week hopefully. Just spending some time at home with the family. Can’t go on holiday obviously but enjoying a daily dog walk."

Dan has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past six years, fronting the show from Monday to Wednesday. He also presents popular sports show Football Focus, which he has done since 2009, and was recently appointed as the new host of The NFL Show.

Career aside, the broadcaster is a father to three young children; son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica. He married wife Sarah Walker in 2001 after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

Dan is a popular face on the BBC

Dan has previously opened up about his wife Sarah, and how she wasn't sure how his role on BBC Breakfast would affect the family. "She thought it was going to be a disaster, me getting up that early, turning into a zombie," he told The Mirror. "We've got a dog and three kids, so if I slammed the door at 3.30am saying, 'Bye everyone,' it wouldn't work."

However, since taking on the role, Dan has been able to spend more time with his loved ones. "One of the major reasons I took the job is it gives me more time at home," he added. "Most days I can be home by 11am, which means I can do the school run."

