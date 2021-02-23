A Place in the Sun presenter Ben Hillman shows off unique gift from wife The presenter lives in Brighton with his wife and two children

A Place in the Sun's Ben Hillman has revealed the unique present his wife of ten years gifted him on Valentine's Day this year.

Taking to Instagram, he showed off the gift from wife Gaby in a snap, writing: "A four foot wrecking bar!!!! Thank you honey. Now that is true love xxx", tagging the post #happyhusband.

While it's not known what the presenter gave his spouse in return for the romantic holiday, Ben looked overjoyed in the photo, which showed him wielding the DIY staple inside the couples' gorgeous kitchen.

We're hardly surprised that Ben was pleased with his gift given that, alongside presenting the popular Channel 4 show, the father-of-two is also a dab hand at DIY and even runs his own interior design business called Ben Hillman Designs.

Ben looked thrilled with his present

According to his company's website, his services include design advice, design development, project management and architectural services.

He's also been renovating his own house in Brighton since purchasing the property back in 2016 and has done an impressive job, not just on the extension, but on saving some cash, too.

Back in November, the star opened up about how he managed to slash the cost of his bathroom renovation, telling Metro Online: "I had spent so much money on the house [in the past] but lockdown made me reassess what money I'm chucking at it. We went from spending £15,000 on a bathroom to £500. But even though it's super-budget, it's great and just as pleasing. Lockdown has taught me to be more inventive."

Ben has been renovating the family's Brighton home since 2016

Ben and Gaby have been married since 2011. Soon after the couple tied the knot, they welcomed their first daughter, Hope Blossom, and then their second daughter Honour Willow. The presenter also spoke about how his two children enjoy helping their parents when it comes to work on the house.

He said: "They are my DIY girls and join me on my adventures. During the build I did the A Place In The Sun walk around with them, saying, 'Imagine how it's going to look like when it's finished.'"

