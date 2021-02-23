7 amazing films and TV shows coming to Amazon Prime in March From old classics to new shows, here's your March watch list…

We don't know about you, but watching great movies and TV shows is just about the only thing getting us through this lockdown and luckily, there's a never ending stream of titles that can be enjoyed again and again.

But if you've sufficiently completed most of your streaming sites, then you'll be in need of some new movies and shows to look forward to. Amazon Prime has some great new films and series coming out next month that will keep you entertained for hours. From old classics to new releases – here's what to look forward to...

WATCH: Eddie Murphy returns in Coming 2 America

Coming 2 America

Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall return in the remake of 1988 classic Coming to America. The sequel to the iconic film arrives on Prime on 5 March along with some new faces as well familiar favourites including James Earl Jones, Wesley Snipes and Shari Headley.

The synopsis reads: "Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi (Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began." We can't wait for this.

Coming 2 America – available on 5 March

Invincible

If you're after a brand new TV show to enjoy then Invincible is one to look out for. The Amazon Original series tells the story of teenager Mark Grayson whose father is the most powerful superhero on the planet.

As Mark gets older and develops powers of his own, he soon realises there's more to the story of father than he previously thought. Listen out for stars like Sandra Oh and Seth Rogen lending their voices.

Invincible – available on 26 March

The Breakfast Club

Sometimes there's nothing better than watching an absolute classic, right? The Breakfast Club, originally released in 1985, will be landing on Amazon soon to provide some much-needed nostalgia.

For those unaware, the movie, starring Emilio Estevez and Molly Ringwald, focuses on a group of teens all spending their Saturday in detention. Soon, they get to know each other, and an unlikely bond begins to grow. The soundtrack alone makes it worth a watch, too.

The Breakfast Club – available on 1 March

Lion

Need a film that will pull at your heartstrings? Then Lion starring Dev Patel is one to add to your list. First released in 2016, the film tells the story of five-year-old Saroo who goes missing hundreds of kilometres from his home in India and is then adopted by an Australian couple.

Twenty-five years on, he sets out to find his long-lost family. Tissues at the ready with this one. Nicole Kidman and Rooney Mara also star.

Lion - available on 1 March

Argo

Directed by and starring Ben Affleck, this 2012 award-winning film tells the story of an undercover CIA Agent aiming to rescue six Americans in Tehran during the US hostage crisis in 1979. The movie was a huge success upon release and even won three Oscars including Best Picture so it's bound to be worth a go. Bryan Cranston and John Goodman also star.

Argo – available on 3 March

Chick Fight

If you're in need of something a bit more light hearted, then make sure you tune into Chick Fight. The comedy-action movie was released last year and sees Bella Thorne and Alec Baldwin fronting the cast.

The synopsis reads: "When Anna Wyncomb is introduced to an underground, all-female fight club in order to turn the mess of her life around, she discovers she is much more personally connected to the history of the club than she could ever imagine."

Chick Fight – available on 26 March

The Mule

When Clint Eastwood directs and stars in a film, then you know it's going to be good. The Hollywood star plays Earl Stone, a Korean War vet-turned-drug-mule for a Mexican cartel, in the movie based on the true story of Leo Sharp as recounted in the New York Times article, The Sinaloa Cartel's 90-Year-Old Drug Mule, by Sam Dolnick.

The Mule – available on 5 March.

