Dan Walker has taken to Twitter to celebrate some good news with his fans.

The TV star and the rest of the BBC Breakfast team were honoured to receive an award from the Royal Television Society, taking home to prize for Scoop of the Year.

Dan, 43, shared the official post from the RTS which read: "The Scoop of the Year Award goes to @BBCBreakfast who showed 'great contact building, perseverance, diplomacy and a clear eye for a story' with their 'Free School Meals' report for @BBCOne #RTSAwards."

He wrote: "Brilliant news. Well played @BBCBreakfast & particularly @sallynugent, producer @ClaireRyanSport and our boss @BBCFrediani for driving it through."

Dan wasn't the only one to celebrate the news. His co-star Louise Minchin also took to Twitter to mark the occasion, writing: "I'm so proud of this award for @BBCBreakfast from @RTS_media it is down especially to @sallynugent and @ClaireRyanSport #scoopoftheyear."

BBC Breakfast's Dan Walker and Louise Minchin

It comes after Dan reached out to reassure his fans after a two-week absence from the red sofa. After a concerned viewer asked when he would be back, Dan replied: "Back next week hopefully. Just spending some time at home with the family. Can’t go on holiday obviously but enjoying a daily dog walk."

Dan has been the face of BBC Breakfast for the past six years, fronting the show from Monday to Wednesday. He also presents popular sports show Football Focus, which he has done since 2009, and was recently appointed as the new host of The NFL Show.

Dan shares three children with wife Sarah

Career aside, the broadcaster is a father to three young children; son Joe, and two daughters Susanna and Jessica. He married wife Sarah Walker in 2001 after they met while studying at the University of Sheffield, where Dan graduated with a Masters degree in broadcast journalism in 1999.

