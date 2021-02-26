Grace and Frankie season seven: everything we know so far The Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin show first premiered on Netflix in 2015

We adore Grace and Frankie on Netflix, and it feels like it has been forever since we last checked with with Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin's iconic title characters and their families! Since the latest series aired in early 2020, when will we seeing the show back on the streaming platform? Get the details here...

When will Grace and Frankie season seven be released?

The show's filming schedule was sadly postponed due to the pandemic, but Jane has confirmed that they will be going ahead with filming in June 2021. Writing in a blog post, she explained: "We’ve gotten word that Grace and Frankie will continue filming our 7th and final season in early June of 2021.

"A long time to wait but, given the age and vulnerability of the four leads, it’s best. I’ll be headed into 84 by the time we’re done. Yikes!"

What will happen in Grace and Frankie season seven?

Luckily, one of the showrunners, Marta Kauffman, has hinted about what we can expect from season seven! Chatting to Good Housekeeping, she said: "In terms of season seven, I can’t say too much, but we’re going to be dealing with Robert, Sol, Grace, and Frankie in a way in that we haven’t seen before.

Are you looking forward to the show's return?

"We know as much as we can know without having actually written [season 7]. Things change during production, and things you thought were going to work phenomenally just don’t. We think we know where we’re going, but I’ll let you know when we get there if we stuck to that plan."

Why is Grace and Frankie ending?

The show confirmed it would be finishing with season seven back in 2019. Jane and Lily released a statement to Variety at the time, which read: "We’re equally thrilled and heartbroken that grace & Frankie’ will probably be back for its seventh, however final, season.

Jane and Lily confirmed the show was coming to an end

"We’re so thankful that our show has been in a position to deal with issues that have connected to our grand generation. And their kids, and amazingly, their kids as well! We’ll miss these two old gals, Grace and Frankie, as much as most of the fans will, but we will still be around. We’ve outlasted so many things - just hope we do not outlast the world."

The show's co-creators, Marta and Howard J. Morris, added: "It’s thrilling and somehow fitting, that our show about the challenges, as well as the beauty and dignity of ageing, will be the oldest show on Netflix."

