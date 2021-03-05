7 amazing shows coming to ITV in 2021

ITV brings out some seriously amazing dramas, and we can't wait for some of these to air in 2021! From true-crime dramas to psychological thrillers, check out our top picks from ITV's exciting line-up of shows...

Angela Black

Starring Joanna Froggatt, the series follows the mum of two Angela, who is the victim of domestic abuse. Knowing she's trapped in a marriage she cannot escape, Angela has accepted her lot in life. That is until one day, she's approached out of the blue by a private investigator who reveals some horrifying truths about her husband Olivier, and her life is changed forever.

Grace

Starring John Simm as detective Roy Grace alongside Richie Campbell as DS Glenn Branson and Rakie Ayola as ACC Vosper, the two-part series follows Grade as looks into long-forgotten cold cases with little or no prospect of success, all the while fixated by the disappearance of his beloved wife, Sandy.

When a stag night prank appears to go wrong and the groom goes missing, Branson calls upon Grace to unravel events that led to the mysterious disappearance three days before his wedding to his beautiful fiancé... Is this a case of stag night shenanigans gone badly awry? Or is this something more sinister? We can't wait to find out!

The Thief, His Wife and the Canoe

Based on a true story, this four-part drama is based on how a prison officer and his wife Anne came up with a scheme to defraud insurance companies by faking his own death - and keeping it a secret from his two sons.

The synopsis reads: "The drama will focus on how Anne Darwin became complicit in her husband’s deception as she needed to convince the world, their family and friends, the police and insurance companies that he had gone missing in 2002 whilst canoeing off the coast of Seaton Carew in Cleveland where the couple owned two large houses with panoramic views of the sea."

Viewpoint

This five-part drama follows Noel Clarke as DC Martin Young, a surveillance detective who sets up his observation post in the home of a single mum and secret voyeur, Zoe Sterling. The synopsis reads: "Zoe’s windows command a panoramic view of Westbury Square, and more importantly provides a direct sightline into the home of missing primary school teacher, Gemma Hillman; the home she shares with boyfriend and prime suspect in her disappearance, Greg Sullivan."

Innocent

Katherine Kelly is set to star as Sally Wright, a teacher who is attempting to prove her innocence after being accused of murdering one of her teenage students after conducting an affair with him.

The official synopsis reads: "Innocent II focuses upon the scandal that rocked the small Cumbrian town of Keswick in 2015 involving school teacher, Sally Wright, who was alleged to be having an affair with her 16-year-old pupil, Matty Taylor. When Matty is found dead, brutally stabbed with a broken cider bottle, suspicion falls upon Sally who had admitted to taking special interest in the boy.

Too Close

Too Close stars Emily Watson as Dr Emma Robertson, a forensic psychiatrist who is assigned to work with Connie Mortensen, a woman accused of a heinous crime but who claims she can’t remember a thing.

The synopsis reads: "Dr Robertson is not easily shocked. She’s worked with her fair share of high-security patients. However, when she’s sent to assess Connie for trial the two women become dangerously close. Connie has a searing insight into Emma’s deepest insecurities and starts to brutally exploit them. Their sessions become a complex psychological game with confusing undercurrents."

The Ipcress File

Starring Joe Cole, Lucy Boynton and Tom Hollander, this six-part series is an espionage thriller set in Berlin and London during the 1960s. Based on the bestselling spy novels, Joe is set to play the iconic role of Harry Palmer.

