Viewers praise 'brave' Kate Garraway as she gives update on husband Derek's condition

Kate Garraway has given an update on her husband Derek Draper's condition ahead of the release of her ITV documentary focusing on his ongoing Covid-19 battle.

Appearing on Thursday evening's The One Show, Kate was visibly emotional as she opened up about the reality of the last 12 months and Derek's current state.

"This time last year, I was like a lot of us, wondering what was coming our way, fearing the worst and on air reading headlines about the earliest cases of people contracting coronavirus," she told hosts Alex Jones and Michael Ball. "And then suddenly I found myself right in the middle of it."

WATCH: Kate opens up about Derek's current condition on The One Show

She added that after her husband Derek was rushed to hospital last March with the deadly virus, she spent months "living minute by minute, thinking I was going to get the call saying whether he was going to live or die".

Describing Derek's current condition, the Good Morning Britain host said she felt like she is on a lifeboat trying to hold on to her husband. "He bubbles up and you have some kind of contact - predominantly at the moment on Facetime because of the Covid restrictions - and it feels like you're having to fill him with so much positivity because he's going to sink down.

"What you'll see in the documentary are some of the better moments, which are heartbreaking I'm afraid, where he comes up and then you see what must be agony for him."

Viewers watching at home were left in awe at Kate's strength and took to Twitter to express their admiration for the presenter. One person wrote: "What an incredible woman, She is speaking so eloquently and movingly about her husband and experiences with Covid-19. Inspirational."

Another said: "I take my hat off to you @kategarraway the pure strength this woman has shown is unfathomable," and a third added: "Every time I see you onscreen I just want to give you a big hug. You are incredibly brave and strong and always seem calm."

Kate's husband has been in hospital since March 2020

The one-off documentary, which will air on Tuesday 23 March, will mark the first time viewers, and even members of Derek's family, have seen him since he was hospitalised.

The former Labour Party advisor, 53, was rushed to hospital after contracting coronavirus last March, before being induced into a coma in April. While he no longer has Covid, the disease has left him suffering from a range of health problems and he is yet to regain full consciousness.

