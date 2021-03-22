The Repair Shop: Who is new expert Kaviraj Singh? New episodes of the BBC show started last week

The Repair Shop started airing brand new episodes last week, featuring all the familiar faces that viewers know and love. But there were also some new members on the team, and we can't wait to see what they bring to the show!

One of the new experts to join the Repair Shop family is Kaviraj Singh. Kaviraj is an instrument restorer and will be bringing his musical knowledge and expertise to the show. Meet the expert below…

WATCH: Jay Blades talks The Repair Shop being delayed due to Covid

Kaviraj Singh's bio

Kaviraj is a musician and instrument restorer who has enjoyed great success in his career. According to his website, Kaviraj has performed at multiple events and festivals across England, Europe and India thanks to his musical talent.

His website reads: "Despite being born in a Western country, Kaviraj has stayed closely connected to his roots and brings a fresh perspective of modern British culture and classical Indian tradition to the scene […] Now Kaviraj hopes to take this legacy forward by showcasing the beauty and intricacy of one of India's finest instruments, the Santoor, as well as developing the style of his soulful and melodious voice."

Kaviraj is a musician and instrument restorer

Kaviraj Singh's career

In addition to his successful music work, Kaviraj has developed a career as an instrument repairer. Over the years, the expert has honed his skills to repair sitars, harmonium and many other instruments. And now, he's making his debut on The Repair Shop for a very special reason.

Kaviraj Singh's time on The Repair Shop

Kaviraj will make his Repair Shop debut on Monday 22 March, when he will appear alongside Jay Blades for his first project. Kaviraj's first clients will be two guests, brother and sister Kesar and Parveen, who have brought in their late father's broken sitar.

The childhood memories and sentimental value will no doubt make the item even more meaningful for the siblings – we can't help but think it's going to be another emotional episode!

