Kate Garraway thanks fans ahead of heartbreaking Finding Derek documentary The presenter's husband Derek Draper has been in hospital for one year

Kate Garraway has reached out to her fans on Twitter ahead of her documentary, Finding Derek, airing on Tuesday night.

The one-hour special will follow Kate's turbulent past year, which has seen her husband remain in hospital after he contracted coronavirus in March 2020.

Taking to Twitter, Kate wrote: "Thank you so much for all your lovely comments - your support means so much to me and others. I hope you find some comfort and hope from the doc #findingderek tonight @itv and do get in touch with me to share your thoughts - either here or email me kate@clubgarraway.com."

Kate Garraway reveals why she made the Finding Derek documentary

The Good Morning Britain presenter was immediately overwhelmed with loving and supportive messages from her fans, who called her an "inspiration" and a "legend" and said they would be tuning in to the documentary.

Kate thanked her fans ahead of the documentary airing

"Such a personal and heartbreaking story thank you for sharing with us the horrifying reality of Covid Kate. Your strength & fight for Derek has been unbelievable to witness & you have whole country behind you wishing you and Derek only the best," one fan replied.

Another posted: "The courage & resilience you & your two incredible children have shown since Derek has been ill has been inspiring. He will be so proud of you all. I really hope the documentary helps others going through this nightmare realise they are not alone."

"Absolutely heartbreaking. My thoughts and prayers are with you and hope Derek finds his way back to you and your beautiful children. Xx," wrote another.

The TV presenter's husband has been in hospital for one year

Kate and Derek, both 53, share two children – daughter Darcey, 15, and Billy, 11. Footage from their wedding was shown in the documentary trailer, while another clip sees an exasperated Kate at home, saying "Derek, I miss you!"

The TV star also asks, "Is he going to be able to come back? Or will he be alive, but no longer the person he was? You shouldn't have to think like that."

