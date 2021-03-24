Line of Duty star reveals intriguing plot theory about new detective Craig Parkinson appeared in the show's first three series

Line of Duty's return has sparked a huge reaction from fans who are loving seeing the gang at AC-12 back our screens once again.

And it seems the new series has even got former members of the cast gripped and revealing to fans their own ideas on what could happen.

Craig Parkinson, who played DI Matthew 'Dot' Cottan in the police corruption drama up until series three, has revealed one particular theory about the season six, and we think it certainly sounds plausible!

Speaking on his new BBC Sounds podcast, Obsessed With… Line of Duty, the actor was chatting to comedian Sarah Millican about the first episode when he explained his thoughts on the new detective Jo Davidson, played by Kelly Macdonald, and her shifty behaviour.

Discussing the noticeably high number of locks that Jo had on her flat door, seen in episode one, Craig began: "Well, for me, it's not about getting out – it's about keeping in. What is she keeping in there? Or WHO is she keeping in there?"

He later added: "My first thought was […] 'Oh she's got some sort of obsessive compulsive disorder going on' but nope! I think she's keeping something in. Somebody is in that flat, and there's some connection there with Gail Vella, the investigative journalist." Stranger things have happened on Line of Duty!

Could new detective Jo Davidson have more to hide?

It was clear that the first episode went down a treat with the former star as well as with avid fans, but there was one particular problem that eagle-eyed viewers noticed.

During a fast-paced journey to the robbery, thought to be connected to the murder of Gail, two BMW's carrying the police cohort were pictured on screen, but in another camera shot, some spotted that one of the cars switched to an old model.

Taking to social media to air their confusion, one person said: "Poor continuity there, an older BMW estate making a brief appearance." A second person added: "When did the convoy suddenly ditch one of their BMW G20 three series model for a five series E60 and then back again?"

