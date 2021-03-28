The Rich Brothers tease exciting project ahead of new series of Garden Rescue Are you a fan of the BBC programme?

Garden Rescue has been gearing up for a new series after calling out for contributors at the end of last year, but it seems that presenters on the show, The Rich Brothers, have teased another exciting new project that has been keeping them busy before heading back to filming.

Posting on Instagram last week, the pair shared with their followers on Instagram that they are documenting their progress on redesigning Harry's garden at his home in Wales.

The caption read: "We have begun documenting Harry’s garden. Ty gardd is a diary of our process that will no doubt become a life time of work, and one that we will undertake together.

WATCH: Garden Rescue - meet The Rich Brothers and Charlie Dimmock

"It touches upon the wider reaches surrounding the garden, to the plants that will define a more controlled environment within. It will include our design process, material choices, plant selection, notebook entries and the ebbs and flows of being more sustainable. Link to the first few entries is in our bio."

This promoted many fans to wonder whether their hard work on the outside space might be transferred into TV format. A fan asked in the comments section: "Are you making a programme about the garden? Would be wonderful to see", which led Harry to reply: "That isn't the plan but who knows :)."

The Rich Brothers shared an exciting update on their social media

Harry lives in a cottage back in his hometown of Brecon, Wales, with his daughter and wife, Sue, a yoga instructor. Last year, he told the Times what he loves most about his rural landscape at home.

"It's a very old stone cottage, from 1670 in the oldest part, and it’s got a stone floor with mud underneath. It is set in a woodland and you have to walk over a stream to get to it. I fell in love with the way I get to my front door."

