Nadine Coyle was one of the four faces taking part in the final instalment of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer on Wednesday and it seems fans were thrilled to see the Girls Aloud singer take part.

After a video from a cooking show went viral a couple of years ago of the singer pronouncing 'flour' in her Derry accent, many were thrilled at the prospect of Nadine bringing her dulcet tones to the tent - and it seems everyone was delighted with the singer's "iconic" moments.

One person tweeted: "Three minutes in and we've heard Nadine say 'flour'. Iconic #GBBO." A second person wrote: "Two seconds in and my gal Nadine has already said flour, queen #GBBO." A third person commented: "I want Nadine saying 'flour' to be some sort of text alert sound on my phone #GBBO."

As well as the lighter moments in the show, it seems it was a moving episode for all involved after Nadine opened up about the importance reason she took part in the baking show.

The Sound of the Underground singer was discussing the disease and the importance of awareness and donating, and mentioned a "close friend" who is currently undergoing treatment for cancer.

Nadine was asked by host Matt Lucas her reasons taking part: "I have a very close friend at the minute who is suffering from cancer," she began.

Nadine did not mention a name, however fans took to social media to express how they believed she was talking about close friend and ex-bandmate Sarah Harding, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2020.

Fans were loving Nadine in the tent

"It's terrifying, you look at the statistics and the more research there is and the more money and funding there is to do that the better people's odds are. You never know when the next big breakthrough is going to happen. Hopefully very soon."

One person wrote: "I'm just so proud of Nadine for doing this, I can't imagine how hard it was to talk about Sarah and have her in the forefront of her mind the whole time. I'm so happy she's been able to do this and support her." Another wrote: "Nadine looked absolutely heartbroken talking about Sarah then #gbbo."

Sarah underwent a mastectomy and chemotherapy in response to the treatment but, sadly, the singer revealed in a Times interview recently that the cancer had spread to other parts of her body.

After going public with the news, Sarah told fans: "I can't deny that things are tough right now but I'm fighting as hard as I possibly can and being as brave as I know how."

