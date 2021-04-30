Bradley Walsh announces new project after leaving Doctor Who Will you be tuning in to see Bradley in action?

Bradley Walsh has a little more time on his hands these days after leaving Doctor Who following the New Year's special, and he has confirmed that he will be hosting a new series of Blankety Blank on BBC One!

The iconic gameshow was briefly brought back for Christmas 2020, and was clearly a hit with viewers as it will be returning for a full series on Saturday nights.

The ten-part series will see celebrities helping contestants by filling in the missing blanks, with the previous Christmas special celebrity panel including the likes of Jimmy Carr, Danny Jones, Emilia Fox, Anita Rani, Sue Perkins and Amir Khan.

Speaking about the exciting news, Bradley said: "I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank - so when they asked if I’d be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance, I’m just so pleased I get to be a part of it. I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan but I’m hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show."

Director of Entertainment at the BBC, Kate Phillips, added: "Blankety Blank has it all - ridiculous questions, unpredictable celebrities, bizarre prizes and, in Bradley a very funny and much loved host. I can’t wait for everyone to watch and start filling in those blanks!"

The TV personality previously opened up about leaving Doctor Who, explaining: "We have great fun doing it. But you must sleep and look after yourself, because if you don't, you will come unstuck. This is ten months of ramming speed. That's what it is. I'm in my 60th year. It's tough. It's hard. It's relentless. It really is. This ain't an easy gig."

