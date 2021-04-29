Alex Jones will be joined by Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating as the new permanent co-presenters on The One Show from next month.

The news comes over a year after Matt Baker, who hosted the BBC evening show alongside Alex for nine years, made his departure in order to spend more time with his family.

WATCH: Alex Jones reveals she's pregnant with third child

Jermaine, 38, and Ronan, 44, are familiar to regular viewers having been part of The One Show's wider presenting family over the past 12 months, although it is the first time new permanent co-hosts have been appointed on the programme in a decade.

Jermaine will co-present with Alex from Monday-Wednesday, with Ronan joining Alex on the sofa on Thursday and Friday each week, starting Monday 10 May.

In a statement, Jermaine said: "I've absolutely loved being a part of The One Show, Alex, the team and the viewers have made me feel so welcome and we’ve had a lot of fun already - I'm really looking forward to joining as a full-time host alongside Ronan."

Jermaine Jenas and Ronan Keating are the new official hosts of The One Show

Ronan added: "I’m so delighted to officially be a part of The One Show family. It’s a show I’ve loved for many years as both a guest and a host and I can’t wait to get started alongside Alex, Jermaine and the wonderful team behind the scenes."

Both Jermaine and Ronan will continue with their existing commitments alongside their roles on the programme. Members of The One Show's extended family of presenters, including Amol Rajan and Alex Scott, will continue to co-host episodes across the year.

Alex, who has presented The One Show since 2010, has shared her excitement over the news, saying: "Presenting The One Show is such a special privilege, especially in the last year - I am proud of the role we’ve played in keeping the nation company through these difficult times.

Matt Baker left The One Show in March 2020

"We’re so lucky to have an amazing family of talent on The One Show and I’ve really loved getting to know Jermaine and Ronan on the sofa, it’s so exciting that they will be my co-hosts all year round.

The One Show broadcasts on BBC One week nights at 7pm, entertaining a regular audience of four million viewers - and peaks of five million during the lockdowns last year, with a mix of topical stories from around the UK, big name studio guests and much-loved talent.

