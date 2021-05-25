Call the Midwife star Megan Cusack reveals her future on show Will the star be staying on for season 11?

Megan Cusack is the newest addition to the Call the Midwife cast, having joined the show in season ten - but will she be a permanent member of the Nonnatus House team? Fortunately for fans, it certainly seems so!

MORE: The real reason Miranda Hart left Call the Midwife

Megan, who plays Nancy Corrigan in the beloved drama, has confirmed that she will be back for season 11, telling Radio Times: "Yes! I can say that now. I know we’ll be tackling some big subjects and looking into Nancy’s back story even more. I’m gagging to see the scripts and find out what happens next for her." Yay!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Call the Midwife is filming Christmas special

Nancy has been an instant hit with viewers, and many took to Twitter to discuss the revelation that she is a single mother. One person wrote: "As a nun Sister Julienne would have made vows & tonight’s episode highlighted the quandary she would have between her religious faith & her caring nature. Anyone who watched the film Philomena with Judy Dench would appreciate the dilemma Nancy was in."

MORE: Call the Midwife viewers blown away by 'incredible' new character

MORE: 7 things you didn't know about Call the Midwife

Another added: "Protect Nancy at all cost she is only working to protect her child," while a third fan tweeted: "I really didn't expect sister Julienne to react so harshly to Nancy, I thought she of all people would understand. That was absolutely heartbreaking."

Megan plays Nancy in the hit show

Chatting about her role, Megan previously told the BBC: "I think Nancy is a fab character. I love her. She definitely doesn't have a filter. She is erratic and not great with her studies. So when I was first reading the character description to my dad, he was like, 'Oh, so you’re not typecast at all!' He found it hilarious and said, 'That'll be easy for you!'

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.