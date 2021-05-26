Viewers full of praise for A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton after challenging episode The show helps people find their dream home abroad

A Place in the Sun viewers were full of praise for Tuesday's presenter, Laura Hamilton, after she tried to help a couple find their dream home abroad in a somewhat challenging episode.

MORE: A Place in the Sun presenters' children: Laura Hamilton, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin and more

In the episode, couple Ginny and Tony were keen to find a property to retire in with a £230,000 budget - but viewers took to Twitter to discuss the episode after finding their dream home proved challenging.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Laura Hamilton shows us around son Rocco's room

One person wrote: "Poor Laura deserves nothing less than a standing ovation from all of us for just getting through this episode today," while another added: "Pour yourself a large drink Laura, you deserve it today #APlaceInTheSun." A third person joked: "You must have the patience of a Saint @laurahamiltontv."

MORE: Laura Hamilton breaks silence on reports she's leaving A Place in the Sun

MORE: Who is A Place in the Sun star Laura Hamilton's husband?

Viewers were also incensed by some of the comments made by the couple, with one joking: "'Makes it more English'. Please Poseidon, rise from the sea and take your revenge. #aplaceinthesun." Another added: "Makes it more English! Why do you want to live in bloody Greece then?" A third person added: "Makes it more modern, more English? Wowsers, why move to Greece... just stay at home?"

Did you watch the episode?

Laura recently opened up about reports that she was planning to leave A Place in the Sun, telling Entertainment Daily: "It really upset me and I never ever said I was looking to leave. Why would I? It's just terrible. Because I'd said I work on other TV projects and I'd love to do other travel things, that doesn't mean you're going to leave a project that you're already working on.

"I own a coffee shop and a restaurant. That doesn't mean because I own a coffee shop and a restaurant that I'm going to leave my TV job and do that full time, do you know what I mean?"

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.