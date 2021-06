9 books that are being made into TV shows in 2021

Do you always fall in love with a TV show with no clue that they were once a bestselling novel? Same here! Fortunately, we have gotten ahead of the game and put together some much-anticipated shows of 2021 that have been adapted from bestselling novels. So if you need some reading recommendations, look no further...

Nine Perfect Strangers - Hulu

Starring Nicole Kidman, the story follows nine people who go into a luxury wellness retreat hoping to be changed, each struggling with their own demons. However, none of them would have ever expected what the wellness retreat really is. Intrigued? Read the book first!

The Holiday - Channel 5

Jill Halfpenny is set to star in the drama based on the bestselling novel of the same name by TM Logan. The novel's synopsis reads: "It was supposed to be the perfect holiday, dreamed up by Kate as the ideal way to turn 40: four best friends and their husbands and children in a luxurious villa under the blazing sunshine of Provence.

"But there is trouble in paradise. Kate suspects that her husband is having an affair, and that the other woman is one of her best friends. One of these women is willing to sacrifice years of friendship and destroy her family. But which one? As Kate closes in on the truth in the stifling Mediterranean heat, she realises too late that the stakes are far higher than she ever imagined."

Anatomy of a Scandal - Netflix

Netflix's new series is all about sexual consent and privilege, and is based on the bestseller novel of the same name by Sarah Vaughan. The series is set to star Sienna Miller, Michelle Dockery, and Rupert Friend, and is currently filming. Needless to say, we can't wait to see the final result!

Magpie Murders - Britbox

Anthony Horowitz's bestselling murder mystery novel Magpie Murders is set to be a new TV series exclusively for Britbox, with Timothy Spall starring as Atticus Pünd. The series follows Susan Ryeland - who will be played by Leslie Manville - as an editor who investigates the murder of one of her author clients, Alan Conway, finding clues in one of the manuscripts of his famous Atticus Pünd detective novels.

The Sandman - Netflix

Based on the bestselling graphic novel by Neil Gaiman, The Sandman is a blend of myth and fantasy that follows people affected by the Dream King Morphus as he mends the mistakes he's made during his long, long existence.

Panic - Amazon Prime Video

The bestselling YA novel follows a teenage girl who decides to enter a deadly dangerous competition in the hopes of winning the $50,000 jackpot prize. She just has to stay alive for long enough to claim the cash.

Conversations with Friends - BBC

Loved Normal People? This is definitely one for you! The official synopsis for the hit show, based on the bestselling novel by Sally Rooney, reads: "Conversations with Friends follows Frances, a 21-year-old college student, as she navigates a series of relationships that force her to confront her own vulnerabilities for the first time." Keep an eye out for The Favourite star Joe Alwyn, who is set to play Nick.

This is Going to Hurt - BBC Two

Love medical horror stories? This one will most certainly grab your attention! Based on the bestselling novel by Adam Kay, the series will look at the gruesome, chaotic and darkly funny world of working as a junior doctor in the NHS.

The Viscount Who Loved Me - Netflix

You guessed it, it's round two of Bridgerton which will be based on the second novel in Julia Quinn's series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. With the Duke and Duchess of Hastings happily married, the story now focuses on Anthony, Daphne's older brother who is determined not to marriage for love, because 'reasons'.

