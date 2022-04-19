Natasha Raskin Sharp reveals she broke rules on set of BBC show The presenter broke the rules while appearing on Bargain Hunt

Natasha Raskin Sharp is known and loved for providing her expert knowledge on antiques for shows such as Antiques Road Trip and Bargain Hunt, but fans of the show may be surprised to learn that a lot goes on behind the scenes.

MORE: Did you know Antiques Road Trip star Natasha Raskin Sharp has a famous dad?

The presenter previously revealed that she once broke the Bargain Hunt rules while filming for the popular daytime show after she purchased a painting that the show contributors didn't want.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Natasha Raskin Sharp reveals how she broke rules on set of Bargain Hunt

Chatting to Gethin Jones and Kym Marsh on Morning Live back in November 2020, she explained: "Well, [that moment] certainly sticks out because what I did was I broke a very basic rule. I brought something the team didn't want, behind their back!"

She added: "I don't know why I did that – it was a very busy day on Portobello Road. But thankfully, it turned a profit. James in the studio would be very pleased as both the guests were vets and the painting was of a veterinary subject matter."

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell shares rare snap of daughter

MORE: Antiques Road Trip star Philip Serrell talks daughter Clementine's battle with anorexia

Natasha revealed the rule break on Morning Live

Bargain Hunt has been running since 2000 and Natasha has been a regular presenter on the show since 2013. Given the show's twenty year anniversary, Natasha explained to Gethin and Kym why the programme remains so popular to this day.

"I like to think that the reason it's so popular is because you go around, generally, bargain hunting with someone you know very well, so you tend to [have on] a mother and son, mother and daughter, or brother and sister, so you're put into this high pressure situation but you know one another really well.

Natasha Raskin Sharp is known for her work on Bargain Hunt and more

"And anything can happen, win or lose, but forever around the kitchen table you have this Bargain Hunt story to tell so I think it's just great for everyone to get involved with a friend or family member, and people watching on television, they can see themselves doing it."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.