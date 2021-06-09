Jennifer Aniston wows in first look at series two of The Morning Show The Apple TV+ show is returning for new episodes very soon

Jennifer Aniston is gearing up for her return as Alex Levy in Apple TV+'s hugely successful drama series, The Morning Show – and now, the streaming giant has released a first look at season two.

The actress, who won a number of awards for her portrayal as the news anchor during series one, could be seen alongside her co-star Reese Witherspoon in a recent teaser video posted on Apple TV+'s social media and they both look like they're going to wow audiences in the new episodes.

The clip showcases the multitude of brilliant new titles landing on the site over the coming months and in one snapshot, Jennifer can be seen in character looking radiant in the snow. In another moment, Reese, who plays Bradley Jackson, is lying on her bed looking deep in thought.

Another key appearance sees Alex alongside her husband Jason (played by Jack Davenport) as he says: "I'm begging you to come back to me", teasing a potential reunion for the pair.

Apple TV+ shared this clip teasing The Morning Show season two

Season one saw Mitch Kessler, a former host on The Morning Show (played by Steve Carell), fired amidst a sexual misconduct scandal. Alex, his former co-host, then became new lead anchor and is forced to fight for her spot after the arrival of new reporter, Bradley. Soon, Bradley becomes co-host and season two is set to pick up where it left off.

The plot of The Morning Show season two is yet to be announced, however, Jennifer revealed to Deadline that some episodes have been rewritten in order to include coronavirus.

Jennifer Aniston is gearing up for her return as Alex Levy

"Kerry is back to the drawing board, and we are incorporating COVID in a way that is so exciting. I mean, I'm not calling COVID exciting by any stretch of the imagination, but in terms of where season one ended, because the covers were being pulled on the network."

She added: "Alex has a breakdown/ breakthrough on live television, and for whatever reason, it's like complete awareness, like she just popped into reality and was like, 'What the [expletive]?' So, we're entering season two with this enormous seismic shift [that] has just taken place."

An air date for The Morning Show season 2 has not yet been announced but the drama is expected to land at some point in the fall of 2021.

