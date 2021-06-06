Jennifer Aniston stuns in natural selfie to mark major milestone with famous friends The Rachel Green actress was pictured with her Friends co-stars

Jennifer Aniston looked incredible in a never-before-seen photo posted by her Friends co-star David Schwimmer over the weekend.

The Rachel Green actress was pictured in the kitchen with co-star Courteney Cox, looking naturally beautiful as she posed for the photo.

The image was taken during a Zoom call where all six of the main cast members were discussing the Friends reunion – which took place at the end of May.

VIDEO: Jennifer Aniston praises ex Brad Pitt in new video

Lisa Kudrow was seen in her study, while Matthew Perry and Matt LeBlanc were in their respective homes.

David, meanwhile, chose to have a fun Friends-theme background during the call, which featured a photo of Joey actor, Matt.

The Friends reunion is reported to have been Jennifer's idea and saw all six cast members get together for a read-through, a chat about their time on the show and a game of Ross' iconic quiz.

Jennifer Aniston looked incredible in a natural selfie during the Friends Zoom call

One of the big reveals from the reunion came from David, when he revealed that he and Jennifer had "crushes" on each other when filming the early seasons.

"The first season I had a major crush on Jen – we were both crushing hard on one another," David – who played Jennifer's on-screen love interest Ross Geller – said.

"But it was like two ships passing 'cause one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that boundary. We respected that," he added.

The Friends reunion show was a major hit with fans

Jennifer admitted that David's feelings were "reciprocated", and said the pair would "spoon and fall asleep on the couch" together during breaks in rehearsal.

Famous faces also made appearances throughout the HBO special, including Justin Bieber, David Beckham and Reese Witherspoon – who played Jennifer's sister in the show.

In the lead-up to the reunion show while chatting to Access, Jennifer, Lisa and Courteney opened up about the various celebrity cameos on the show over the years.

Jennifer even paid a sweet tribute to her ex, Brad Pitt, who appeared on the show during season eight.

The actress has remained on great terms with her Friends co-stars

The star, who was married to Brad for five years, told Access Hollywood: "Mr Pitt was wonderful. [He was] fantastic!" with both Courteney and Lisa agreeing with the star."

Brad, 57, famously appeared in Friends in season eight, starring as Ross's friend Will, who had been holding a grudge against Rachel (played by his then-wife Jennifer) since the end of high school.

