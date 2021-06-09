Zoe Ball drops hints at about her Strictly It Takes Two replacement after shock depature The presenter said the show will be in "safe hands"

Zoe Ball has dropped a hint about who could be her replacement on Strictly Come Dancing's spin-off show, It Takes Two, after announcing her exit last month.

The TV presenter and Radio DJ, who appeared on the tea-time programme for ten years, was appearing on Tuesday evening's The One Show when she revealed that her former co-star Rylan Clark-Neal could become the permanent host.

She told Alex Jones and Jermaine Jenas: "I've loved every minute of it, all the dancing and everyone who has gone through it and I loved it. But, sometimes you've got to say 'try new things' - and also, someone else can do the show."

WATCH: Zoe Ball is leaving It Takes Two after ten years

Zoe added: "And, you know it will be in safe hands. We love Rylan and maybe he'll do the whole thing. I will be watching though because I am the number one fan and I can't wait to see who is in the class 2021."

Rylan has co-presented the programme alongside Zoe since 2019 and proved to be a big hit with audiences as he interviewed the professional dancers and their celebrity partners, as well as revealing backstage gossip and welcoming famous guests. The BBC is yet to announce a permanent host for It Takes Two.

Zoe, 50, shocked Strictly fans back in May when she revealed that she would be leaving the programme after ten years. Posting a series of images on Instagram, the TV star stated it was time to face some new "cha cha challenges".

Zoe Ball is waving goodbye to Strictly after ten years

"Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two," she began, adding: "As a massive @bbcstrictly fan I have loved spending my Autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin & of course my main man Ian Waite.

"Huge love & grateful thanks to Tess & Claude & the whole Strictly clan, the ITT fans, my Glam Squad, Eve Winstanley, Alex McLeod, the BBC2 gang, & of course the best telly crew ever. I will miss you all immensely. As Iveta would say 'Friends for the life.'"

