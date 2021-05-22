Zoe Ball wows with gorgeous hair makeover after shock Strictly exit The TV star announced her departure from Strictly: It Takes Two

Zoe Ball treated herself to some well-deserved pampering following her shock exit from Strictly: It Takes Two earlier this week.

The TV star enjoyed a visit to her hairstylist, Jason Potter, who revived her blonde locks with some gorgeous, subtle highlights.

Posting a close-up of her "beachy" waves, which look to have also had a good trim, Zoe wrote: "Creamy beachy blondie by @jasonpotter_ @hershesons."

Needless to say, Zoe's fans loved her fresh 'do, with one gushing: "Looking rather gorgeous Zoe." A second said: "This is giving me summer vibes!"

A third added: "Hair envy! Love the colour," and a fourth said: "Wow! Absolutely stunning."

Zoe's revamped look comes after she surprised Strictly fans by announcing her exit from its sister show after ten years.

Zoe Ball's fresh colour looks gorgeous

Alongside a group photo of herself with members of the Strictly gang, the mother-of-two penned a heartfelt statement on Instagram, writing: "Dance lovers, after 10 joyous years I am waltzing away from It Takes Two.

"As a massive @bbcstrictly fan I have loved spending my autumn teatimes with the celebrity dancers, the gorgeous & awesome pro dancers, the judges, my girl Vicky Gill, Rylan, Gethin & of course my main man Ian Waite.

"Time now for some new cha cha challenges."

She continued: "I will continue to support the Strictly family on the Breakfast Show & can’t wait to watch the Class Of 2021 from my sofa.

Zoe won't be returning to Strictly: It Takes Two

"Huge love & grateful thanks to Tess & Claude & the whole Strictly clan, the ITT fans, my Glam Squad, Eve Winstanley, Alex McLeod, the BBC2 gang, & of course the best telly crew ever."

Zoe concluded: "I will miss you all immensely. As Iveta would say 'Friends for the life'".

Just hours later, Zoe's 'telly husband' Ian Waite also confirmed that he wouldn't be returning for the new series, revealing he was putting away his "wand" to focus on his dance fitness brand, Fitsteps, and his upcoming tour with former Strictly professional Vincent Simone.

