Who is Grand Designs star Kevin McCloud's new girlfriend?

We love watching Grand Designs and part of its charm is watching presenter and architect Kevin McCloud do what he does best – creating beautiful homes for people to live in. Kevin has been on the show many years so has been a familiar face – but less is known about his private life.

And now, the TV presenter has reportedly found love with his new partner, Jenny Jones, after they were seen out together recently. But who is Jenny? Here's what we know…

Who is Kevin McCloud's new girlfriend?

Not a huge amount is known about Kevin's new girlfriend, but the TV presenter is thought to be dating businesswoman Jenny Jones.

The rumoured couple were recently spotted out on a romantic stroll and visiting some shops in Somerset near where he lives which then sparked rumours of a budding relationship. Kevin is usually very private about his love life, so is yet to comment on the news.

Kevin is best known for presenting Grand Designs

Who is Kevin McCloud's ex-wife?

Kevin's ex-wife is Suzanna McCloud. The pair called it quits four years ago but announced the news in December 2019. At the time, a spokesperson told the Daily Mail: "I can confirm that, sadly, Kevin and Suzanna separated. We won't be making any further comment." The pair have kept their separation out of the spotlight since

Who are Kevin McCloud's children?

Kevin and Suzanna welcomed two children during their marriage, Milo and Elsie, and Kevin has two other children from a previous relationship. Not much is known about his children but one of this sons Hugo, has followed in his Dad's footsteps and gone into architecture, meanwhile Milo is a keen skier.

His Twitter bio reads: "British Ski Racer in the spare time." He has previously retweeted funny messages about his dad on Grand Designs, and was once part of the Alpine U21 England Development Squad.

