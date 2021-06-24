Sex Education season three reveals major change to show - and shares release date! Do you think the costume department just wanted to keep things simple?

Netflix has confirmed that Sex Education season three will be landing on the streaming platform on 17 September - while sharing several snaps that have revealed a major change to the show!

In the first-look episodes, the cast of high school students can be seen rocking school uniforms instead of their usual zany looks - it certainly looks like Mr Groff has gotten his own way with the new vibe!

The official Netflix account tweeted: “We’re all getting the bus because Sex Education S3 is streaming 17 September!” Later adding: “Moordale uniforms!! Maeve with a fringe and dip-dyed hair!!! New characters!!!! It’s a lot to take in!!!!!” They also shared a series of behind-the-scenes shots from filming, taken by Tanya Lou Reynolds, who plays Lily.

Netflix also shared behind the scenes snaps

Kedar Williams-Stirling, who plays Jackson, previously hinted at the uniforms, telling Radio Times: "There’s a whole storyline that happens where just the aesthetic of the whole thing changes. So without giving too much away, it’s definitely a different tone this year and it’s going to be exciting to see on screen."

Asa Butterfield, who plays the show’s lead character Otis, teased the reveal earlier in the day, tweeting: “Buckle up buckaroos. Today is the day.” He previously opened up about what to expect from his character, saying: “Otis is back at school but he’s got different things on his plate. He’s grown up a bit and become slightly more sassy. It’s been fun to portray his newfound charisma. Don’t worry, though, he’s still tragically awkward too.”

Are you looking forward to season three?

Season three is likely to pick up where season two left off, with Otis declaring his love to Maeve on her voicemail, which was then promptly deleted by her neighbour who has a crush on her. Meanwhile, Eric and Adam finally go public after holding hands in front of the school, Otis’ mother, Jean, finds out she is pregnant, and Orla and Lily begin a relationship. We can’t wait to find out what season three has in store!

