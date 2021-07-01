Good Karma Hospital's future finally revealed - and fans will be thrilled Are you a fan of the ITV drama?

Good Karma Hospital star James Krishna Floyd has shared a huge update about the hit series' future - and fans of the medical drama will no doubt be thrilled!

The actor, who stars in the series alongside Amanda Redman, Amrita Acharia and Line of Duty's Neil Morrissey took to Twitter this week to reveal that the much-loved series will indeed return for a fourth series.

He wrote: "Yes it's true #GoodKarmaHospital series four is officially happening. The lovely fans may have already heard through the online vine but it's being filmed at some point this year."

However, he added that much remains uncertain about the new series. "No, I have no idea which characters are in it, including Gabriel," he ended his tweet. "But. GKH4. Is. Coming."

Nevertheless, fans were quick to respond to the news, and many took to the replies to express their excitement.

"Fabulous news!" one wrote alongside a series of heart emojis. Another added: "The best news I've heard this year! I will accept nothing less than Gabriel coming back, professing his love for Ruby and living happily ever after."

Series three ended on a heartbreaking cliffhanger

A third delighted viewer gushed: "Omg you have just made my day. I could watch this wonderful drama over and over. Amazing stories and incredibly talented actors."

The popular ITV drama, which is set in a South Indian hospital and follows the daily challenges of the hardworking medics who work there, was last on screens in early 2020, when its third series aired. Ever since then, viewers have been calling on producers to keep the story going - not least because of the cliffhanger ending!

In the series three finale, James' character Dr Gabriel Varma appeared to depart the hospital for good, leaving Dr Ruby Walker heartbroken as he didn't even must up the courage to say goodbye; instead, he left a note that simply said 'forgive me' and a single rose.

Fans had been waiting for two series to see star-crossed lovers Ruby and Gabriel get together and were left reeling at his sudden exit so fingers crossed Gabriel does make his return in series four.

