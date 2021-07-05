Who is Long Lost Family star Nicky Campbell's wife? The presenter is back on the show for a new series

Long Lost Family is back for a brand new series. The heartwarming programme, which is fronted by Nicky Campbell and Davina McCall, will once again see the hosts embarking on emotional journeys as they seek to reunite contributors with their distant relatives.

But what about Nicky's own family life away from the show? If you've ever been curious about Nicky's relationship history, read on for all you need to know...

Who is Nicky Campbell's wife?

Presenter, journalist and radio DJ is married to Tina Ritchie. The pair tied the knot in December 1997 in Kensington. Tina is a fellow journalist and was previously the head of Virgin Radio News.

Has Nicky Campbell been married before?

Yes, prior to Nicky marrying Tina, he was married to Linda Larnach. Linda, who was eight years his senior, fell ill during their marriage and the pair later separated. Nicky opened up to The Times in 2004 about his first marriage. "She was eight years older than me and divorced with two sons. Friends told me I was taking on too much, but the more they said that the more determined I was to defy them.

"Maybe I was looking for someone who could make sense of my world, but I thought I was in love. We were together for 13 years, and married for seven."

Nicky Campbell and his wife Tina on their wedding day in 1997

Does Nicky Campbell have children?

Nicky and his wife Tina share four children together: Breagha, Lilla, Kirsty and Isla. It was the birth of his children that persuaded Nicky to find his birth father, Joseph, who he discovered was an Irish Republican. Nicky's birth mother, Stella, died in 2007. His mother, Sheila, who adopted him when she was a baby, died aged 96 in 2019.

What has Nicky Campbell said about his marriage?

Nicky thanks his wife, Tina, for having a huge impact on his "journey". Nicky, who was adopted and has previously spoken about his family history, said of his wife in The Times: "She had a big hand in restoring my equilibrium. Through her, I learnt that when you really fall in love it is an evolving process. The more I know her the more in love I am."

