Supergirl star Melissa Benoist pens poignant tribute for emotional reason

Melissa Benoist has penned a poignant thank you message to fans and cast of The CW's Supergirl as the show wrapped after six years.

Taking to social media on Friday, Melissa, who stars as the titular superhero, posted a picture taken of herself with co-stars David Harewood and Chyler Leigh.

"Thank you for an incredible 6 years—the cast who became family, everyone who worked on the show, all of you who watched us week after week that’s a wrap on @supergirlcw," she captioned the post.

WATCH: Trailer for season six of Supergirl

Her fellow DC Comics stars were quick to comment, with Ruby Rose and Javicia Leslie both sending their love.

Riverdale's Lili Reinhart added: "Congratulations, beauty!!," while Jenna Dewan shared: "Love you so much!! What an amazing show to have been a part of and what an incredible cast to work with."

Co-star Esme Bianco also shared her love, writing: "Awww so much love to you, sweetheart."

Melissa shared this final picture of their last day shooting

The CW took over the show in its second season after a year at CBS. The show was confirmed to end at the end of season six in 2020.

"We're so proud of everything we've been able to accomplish in the last five, almost six years," Melissa said at the time.

"It's been such a journey: changing networks, changing cities we shot in, and changing the nights we've aired."

The show returns for its final episode on August 26

She also revealed to EW.com that she was offered the chance to help shape the end of her character's role, but they ultimately went in a new direction. "They pitched me the end, and it's really lovely," she shared. "It's a great ending. I feel fantastic about it."

Supergirl was the third series to join the Arrowverse, alongside Arrow, The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, Black Lightning, Batwoman and Superman & Lois.

Season 6 of Supergirl returns on Tuesday, Aug. 24 on The CW.

