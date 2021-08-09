Fans disappointed as Dan Walker missing from BBC Breakfast Viewers were certainly missing him on Monday morning!

After two weeks watching Dan Walker cover all of the highs and lows of the Tokyo 2021 Olympics, viewers were disappointed by the beloved TV presenter's absence on Monday morning’s BBC Breakfast.

Fans had been enjoying Dan’s coverage of the sporting event alongside Sam Quek, and so plenty were somewhat disappointed as the show returned to its regular format, with Louise Minchin and John Kay taking over presenting.

Posting on Twitter, one person wrote: “Not waking up to @mrdanwalker and @SamanthaQuek is quite depressing” Another added: “Wonder what @Mrdanwalker is up to this morning. #noolympics." A third person tweeted: “Not gonna lie, I'm really missing #OlympicBreakfast with @mrdanwalker and @SamanthaQuek.”

Speaking about the end of the Games, Dan posted a snap of the Olympics poster on Instagram writing: “I LOVE the #Olympics and I hope you’ve enjoyed these games. The sport is brilliant, winning a medal is amazing… but it’s the stories that stay with you. The heartache, the sacrifice the dedication & perseverance. Watching people striving to be the best will never get boring.”

Fans loved Dan and Sam's Olympic coverage

He also shared a snap of himself pouting with Sam, writing: “Sam has been great to work with and a proper laugh too. I just hope she brings me with her when she gets the gig for Paris in 2024.”

Fans were recently surprised to discover that the TV personality and his colleagues weren’t actually in the Japanese capital while covering the Games, but instead have remained on British soil. The presenting team, which included the likes of Gabby Logan, Clare Balding, Alex Scott and Chris Hoy, most likely remained in the UK due to travel restrictions following the surge in Covid-19 cases in Japan.

