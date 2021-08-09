A Place in the Sun: Where are ex-presenters of the show now? Find out what they've been up to since leaving the show here...

A Place in the Sun first aired 20 years ago and it seems the programme's popularity has only grown over the last two decades. But have you ever wondered where the presenters who have left the show are now? Keep reading to find out ...

MORE: Meet A Place in the Sun star Jasmine Harman's husband

Amanda Lamb

Amanda Lamb was one of the original presenters on the show when it launched in the early noughties. After she left the series, Amanda went on to front her own property show on More4 called Selling Houses with Amanda Lamb. She announced in 2020 that she will be presenting a new show called My Mortgage Free Home this year.

Amanda Lamb was one of the show's first faces

These days, Amanda enjoys her own place in the sun in southern Italy. The presenter fell in love with a medieval apartment she was showing prospective buyers while filming for the show in Puglia. She lives there with her two daughters, Willow Rose and Lottie, who she shares with ex-husband Sean McGuinness.

Sara Damergi

Sara Damergi joined the series back in 2012 but left just two years later when she announced that she was pregnant with her first child. Now a mum-of-two, Sara has moved over to the daytime show Coast Vs Country and presents her own podcast called Lifehackers with her co-star Kerr Drummond.

Sara Damergi appeared on the series between 2012 and 2015

Luke Doonan

Luke Doonan presented the show back in 2012 and 2013 following on from a successful stint on Channel Five's Wright Stuff as their resident property expert. These days, Luke continues to pursue a passion for property and has appeared on BBC and Talk Radio panels to talk all things housing. He recently created his own documentary called The Great Social Housing Swindle, which looks at the reasons behind the shortage of social housing in the UK.

Luke Doonan now creates documentaries on housing

Adrian Simpson

Adrian Simpson joined the popular Channel 4 show in 2014 following on from his stints on Fight Back Britain, Police Camera Action! and Top Gear. Today, Adrian presents the overnight programme on Sky News and runs a speech writing business, All Speeches Great and Small.

MORE: A Place In The Sun stars' wedding photos: Laura Hamilton, Jasmine Harman, Jonnie Irwin, more

MORE: A Place in the Sun's Laura Hamilton stuns fans with striking bikini video

Adrian Simpson presented the show in 2014 and 2015

Victoria Hollingsworth

Sadly, Victoria Hollingsworth's time on the show was cut short when she sustained life-changing injuries after a car crash on location in Spain left her with a broken back.

Recounting the accident in the Daily Mail, the property guru said: "We were rushing to film at a location and as always in television, chasing the daylight… We swerved off the road and rolled down a bank. I was sitting behind the driver's seat, which unfortunately for me took most of the impact."

Today, Victoria prefers to work behind the camera and is a freelance producer and investigative journalist for the BBC.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.